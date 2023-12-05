Utah Valley vs. Weber State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) meet the Weber State Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Utah Valley Games
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Drake Allen: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevin Dorius: 8.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
Utah Valley vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|307th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|69.6
|267th
|170th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|60.6
|33rd
|129th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|26.8
|345th
|234th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|4.2
|362nd
|326th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|9.2
|350th
|277th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|7.8
|8th
