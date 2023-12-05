The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) meet the Weber State Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Drake Allen: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevin Dorius: 8.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 307th 66.6 Points Scored 69.6 267th 170th 69.4 Points Allowed 60.6 33rd 129th 35.2 Rebounds 26.8 345th 234th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 4.2 362nd 326th 5.0 3pt Made 6.8 220th 114th 14.6 Assists 9.2 350th 277th 13.8 Turnovers 7.8 8th

