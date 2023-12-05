Tuesday's game at UCCU Center has the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) taking on the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at 8:00 PM (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a win for Weber State by a score of 66-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 66, Utah Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Valley vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-4.7)

Weber State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 127.8

Utah Valley is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Weber State's 1-2-0 ATS record. The Wolverines have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 0-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 68.9 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Utah Valley comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is collecting 34.0 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3 per contest.

Utah Valley connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball) at a 24.5% rate (356th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Wolverines average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (287th in college basketball), and give up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

Utah Valley has won the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.3 (207th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (102nd in college basketball).

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and giving up 58.0 per contest, fifth in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential.

Weber State is 261st in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Weber State knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) while shooting 34.0% from deep (151st in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 28.9%.

Weber State has committed 8.7 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than the 12.7 it forces (145th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.