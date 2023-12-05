The Utah Utes (3-2) will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank
255th 68.7 Points Scored 82.8 4th
32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
16th 35.8 Rebounds 35.6 20th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

