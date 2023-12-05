The Utah Utes (3-2) will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 82.8 4th 32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 16th 35.8 Rebounds 35.6 20th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

