Utah vs. Southern Utah December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (3-2) will face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson: 19.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Utah vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|82.8
|4th
|32nd
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
