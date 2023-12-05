The Utah Utes (5-2) are double-digit, 22.5-point favorites against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 154.5 points.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -22.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Utes have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Southern Utah is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Utah (4-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 4.7% less often than Utah (5-2-0) this season.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 2 28.6% 80.7 155 70.4 147.1 141.4 Southern Utah 2 33.3% 74.3 155 76.7 147.1 141.7

Additional Utah vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends

The Utes average only 4.0 more points per game (80.7) than the Thunderbirds allow (76.7).

When Utah totals more than 76.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Thunderbirds score only 3.9 more points per game (74.3) than the Utes give up (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Southern Utah is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0 Southern Utah 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0

Utah vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Southern Utah 12-6 Home Record 13-2 4-7 Away Record 5-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

