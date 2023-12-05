Can we expect Walker Duehr finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off with the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

  • Duehr has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • Duehr has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:45 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1
10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 8:15 Away L 6-2
10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

