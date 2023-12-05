Will Walker Duehr Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 5?
Can we expect Walker Duehr finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off with the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Duehr stats and insights
- Duehr has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Duehr has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Duehr recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:45
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|5:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|8:15
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
