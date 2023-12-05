How to Watch Washington vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Huskies (4-3) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Washington vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Washington Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Washington has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 89th.
- The 82.4 points per game the Huskies average are 16.5 more points than the Bobcats allow (65.9).
- Washington is 4-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Montana State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 140th.
- The Bobcats' 69.6 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Huskies give up.
- When Montana State allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 3-4.
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington averaged 72.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 away from home.
- Washington drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.
Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (69.1).
- At home, the Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
- Beyond the arc, Montana State made fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Diego State
|L 100-97
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|W 83-56
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 69-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/26/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 75-69
|Worthington Arena
|11/30/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|L 70-62
|Worthington Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|SAGU American Indian
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/19/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Worthington Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.