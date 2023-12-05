The Washington Huskies (4-3) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Washington Stats Insights

The Huskies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Washington has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 89th.

The 82.4 points per game the Huskies average are 16.5 more points than the Bobcats allow (65.9).

Washington is 4-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Montana State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 140th.

The Bobcats' 69.6 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Huskies give up.

When Montana State allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 3-4.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington averaged 72.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 away from home.

Washington drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (69.1).

At home, the Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).

Beyond the arc, Montana State made fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 San Diego State L 100-97 T-Mobile Arena 11/28/2023 UCSD W 83-56 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/2/2023 Colorado State L 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/5/2023 Montana State - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/9/2023 Gonzaga - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/17/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena

Montana State Upcoming Schedule