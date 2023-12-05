The Washington Huskies (4-3) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Washington has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 89th.
  • The 82.4 points per game the Huskies average are 16.5 more points than the Bobcats allow (65.9).
  • Washington is 4-3 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Montana State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 140th.
  • The Bobcats' 69.6 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Huskies give up.
  • When Montana State allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 3-4.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington averaged 72.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 away from home.
  • Washington drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (69.1).
  • At home, the Bobcats gave up 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Montana State made fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (37.6%) too.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 San Diego State L 100-97 T-Mobile Arena
11/28/2023 UCSD W 83-56 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/2/2023 Colorado State L 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/9/2023 Gonzaga - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/17/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 UC Riverside W 69-68 Worthington Arena
11/26/2023 Long Beach State L 75-69 Worthington Arena
11/30/2023 Rocky Mountain L 70-62 Worthington Arena
12/5/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/16/2023 SAGU American Indian - Worthington Arena
12/19/2023 Southern Utah - Worthington Arena

