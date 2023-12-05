Washington vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies (4-3) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Montana State matchup.
Washington vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Montana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-18.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington vs. Montana State Betting Trends
- Washington has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Huskies' five games have gone over the point total.
- Montana State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Bobcats games have gone over the point total just once this season.
Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Oddsmakers rate Washington much lower (78th in the country) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).
- The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.