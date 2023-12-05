The Washington Huskies (4-3) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Montana State matchup.

Washington vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-18.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Washington has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Huskies' five games have gone over the point total.

Montana State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers rate Washington much lower (78th in the country) than the computer rankings do (18th-best).

The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.