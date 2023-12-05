Tuesday's game features the Washington Huskies (4-3) and the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-62 win for heavily favored Washington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Washington vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 81, Montana State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-18.6)

Washington (-18.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Washington has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Montana State, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Huskies have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.4 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (248th in college basketball).

Washington averages 35.4 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Washington hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (277th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 28.4% from deep.

The Huskies rank 113th in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 147th in college basketball defensively with 88.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Washington has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (164th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats' +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (278th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

Montana State loses the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It records 27.7 rebounds per game, 346th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.9.

Montana State hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents.

Montana State wins the turnover battle by 6.1 per game, committing 9.3 (24th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.4.

