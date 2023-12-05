Washington vs. Montana State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (3-2) play the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
Washington vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Montana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
