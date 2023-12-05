The Washington Huskies (3-2) play the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Montana State Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 73.9 124th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 66.9 79th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 29.7 294th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th
304th 11.5 Assists 12.5 221st
316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

