The Washington Huskies (3-2) play the Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Washington vs. Montana State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Washington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Top Players (2022-23)

Raequan Battle: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jubrile Belo: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Great Osobor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robert Ford III: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Montana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 73.9 124th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 29.7 294th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.5 221st 316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.