The Washington Huskies (4-3) are heavy, 18.5-point favorites against the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Washington vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington -18.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Montana State has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Washington has covered more often than Montana State this year, sporting an ATS record of 3-2-0, compared to the 2-3-0 mark of Montana State.

Washington vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 3 60% 82.4 152 74.3 140.2 146.3 Montana State 1 20% 69.6 152 65.9 140.2 140.7

Additional Washington vs Montana State Insights & Trends

The 82.4 points per game the Huskies record are 16.5 more points than the Bobcats allow (65.9).

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Bobcats put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Huskies give up (74.3).

Washington vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Montana State 2-3-0 0-0 1-4-0

Washington vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Montana State 12-6 Home Record 12-1 2-9 Away Record 10-5 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.