The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at UCCU Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
  • In games Weber State shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 151st.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.8 more points than the Wolverines allow (67.0).
  • Weber State is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Utah Valley is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 352nd.
  • The Wolverines' 68.9 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 58.0 the Wildcats allow.
  • Utah Valley has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Weber State averaged 72.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats ceded 1.4 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (67.7).
  • When playing at home, Weber State made 0.6 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Utah Valley drained fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (34.8%) as well.

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Yale W 75-65 Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Colgate L 57-55 Avenir Centre
11/27/2023 Navajo Technical W 107-45 Dee Events Center
12/5/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
12/9/2023 Cal Poly - Dee Events Center
12/13/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Colorado W 87-52 UCCU Center
11/29/2023 Seattle U W 78-72 UCCU Center
12/2/2023 @ Utah Tech L 65-53 Burns Arena
12/5/2023 Weber State - UCCU Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

