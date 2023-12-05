The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at UCCU Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.

In games Weber State shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 151st.

The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.8 more points than the Wolverines allow (67.0).

Weber State is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Utah Valley Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Utah Valley is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 352nd.

The Wolverines' 68.9 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 58.0 the Wildcats allow.

Utah Valley has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Weber State averaged 72.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats ceded 1.4 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (67.7).

When playing at home, Weber State made 0.6 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Utah Valley drained fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (34.8%) as well.

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Yale W 75-65 Avenir Centre 11/19/2023 Colgate L 57-55 Avenir Centre 11/27/2023 Navajo Technical W 107-45 Dee Events Center 12/5/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center 12/9/2023 Cal Poly - Dee Events Center 12/13/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule