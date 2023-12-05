How to Watch Weber State vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at UCCU Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Weber State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
- In games Weber State shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 151st.
- The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.8 more points than the Wolverines allow (67.0).
- Weber State is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Utah Valley is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 352nd.
- The Wolverines' 68.9 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 58.0 the Wildcats allow.
- Utah Valley has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Weber State averaged 72.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats ceded 1.4 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (67.7).
- When playing at home, Weber State made 0.6 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah Valley scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Utah Valley drained fewer treys on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (34.8%) as well.
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Yale
|W 75-65
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Colgate
|L 57-55
|Avenir Centre
|11/27/2023
|Navajo Technical
|W 107-45
|Dee Events Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Dee Events Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Colorado
|W 87-52
|UCCU Center
|11/29/2023
|Seattle U
|W 78-72
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 65-53
|Burns Arena
|12/5/2023
|Weber State
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
