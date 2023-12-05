The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) will host the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Weber State vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Weber State Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Weber State (-3.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Weber State (-2.5) 125.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Weber State has won one game against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have not hit the over yet this season.

Utah Valley has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Wolverines have gone over the point total twice.

