Weber State vs. Utah Valley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) will host the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Weber State vs. Utah Valley matchup.
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Weber State Moneyline
|Utah Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Weber State (-3.5)
|125.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Weber State (-2.5)
|125.5
|-158
|+128
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Weber State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have not hit the over yet this season.
- Utah Valley has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- This year, games featuring the Wolverines have gone over the point total twice.
