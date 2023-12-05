Tuesday's game that pits the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) versus the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at UCCU Center has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Weber State, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Weber State is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Utah Valley. The two sides are projected to exceed the 125.5 total.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

UCCU Center Line: Weber State -3.5

Weber State -3.5 Point Total: 125.5

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 66, Utah Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Weber State vs. Utah Valley

Pick ATS: Weber State (-3.5)



Weber State (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (125.5)



Weber State has compiled a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Utah Valley is 3-2-0. The Wildcats have not gone over the point total, while Wolverines games have gone over two times. The teams average 144.7 points per game, 19.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and are allowing 58.0 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Weber State ranks 261st in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Weber State makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) while shooting 34.0% from deep (150th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 28.9%.

The Wildcats rank 43rd in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in college basketball, allowing 79.2 points per 100 possessions.

Weber State has committed 4.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (144th in college basketball).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Utah Valley comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It grabs 34.0 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

Utah Valley knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (342nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Utah Valley has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (208th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (102nd in college basketball).

