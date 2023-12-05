Weber State vs. Utah Valley December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (4-2) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Weber State (-2.5)
- Total: 126.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
Weber State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|164th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|68.9
|290th
|5th
|58
|Points Allowed
|67
|93rd
|261st
|31.3
|Rebounds
|34
|151st
|352nd
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|269th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|4.9
|342nd
|303rd
|11.2
|Assists
|14.9
|95th
|17th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|208th
