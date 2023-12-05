The Weber State Wildcats (4-2) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

22 PTS, 11 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Alex Tew: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dyson Koehler: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 164th 75.8 Points Scored 68.9 290th 5th 58 Points Allowed 67 93rd 261st 31.3 Rebounds 34 151st 352nd 5.8 Off. Rebounds 8 269th 120th 8.2 3pt Made 4.9 342nd 303rd 11.2 Assists 14.9 95th 17th 8.7 Turnovers 12.3 208th

