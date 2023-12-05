The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at UCCU Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 125.5.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -1.5 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs Utah Valley Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Weber State has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Wildcats have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Utah Valley is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 3-1 with odds of +100 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Valley has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 0 0% 75.8 144.7 58.0 125 133.5 Utah Valley 3 60% 68.9 144.7 67.0 125 139.1

Additional Weber State vs Utah Valley Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 75.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.0 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 58.0 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 58.0 points, Utah Valley is 3-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 1-2-0 0-1 0-3-0 Utah Valley 3-2-0 3-1 2-3-0

Weber State vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Weber State Utah Valley 8-4 Home Record 14-1 8-8 Away Record 12-5 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

