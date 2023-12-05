In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect William Eklund to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

