Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect William Eklund to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- Eklund has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Eklund's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
