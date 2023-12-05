William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders meet on Tuesday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eklund's props? Here is some information to assist you.
William Eklund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Sharks vs Islanders Game Info
Eklund Season Stats Insights
- Eklund has averaged 18:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).
- Eklund has a goal in five of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Eklund has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In four of 25 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Eklund Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|25
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
