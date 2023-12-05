William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders meet on Tuesday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eklund's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 18:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Eklund has a goal in five of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eklund has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 25 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.