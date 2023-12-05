The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row. The Spartans are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -3.5 130.5

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average total for Wisconsin's games this season has been 137.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wisconsin is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 3 50% 74.9 148.9 62.3 126.2 144.0 Wisconsin 5 62.5% 74.0 148.9 63.9 126.2 135.8

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Spartans had nine wins in 18 games against the spread last season in Big Ten action.

The Badgers average 11.7 more points per game (74.0) than the Spartans allow (62.3).

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Wisconsin is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 3-3-0 3-2 1-5-0 Wisconsin 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Wisconsin 12-2 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.