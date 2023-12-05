The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

