For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Zachary Benson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Benson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Benson has no points on the power play.

Benson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:36 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.