Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Brett Kulak a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulak stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Kulak has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Kulak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
