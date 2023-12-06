For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Brett Kulak a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Kulak has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:16 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

