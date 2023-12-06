How to Watch Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- The Lancers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Cal Baptist has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 43rd.
- The Lancers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Trailblazers allow (73.1).
- Cal Baptist is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- The Trailblazers have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- Utah Tech has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 50th.
- The Trailblazers score 8.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (62.0).
- When Utah Tech gives up fewer than 72.9 points, it is 3-0.
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Lancers allowed 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 68.7.
- Cal Baptist averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah Tech put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Trailblazers gave up 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (78.1).
- Utah Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (35.9%).
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 67-58
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Vanguard
|W 69-59
|CBU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 91-66
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 93-53
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 73-66
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 65-53
|Burns Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
