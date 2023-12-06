The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

The Lancers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Cal Baptist has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 43rd.

The Lancers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Trailblazers allow (73.1).

Cal Baptist is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

The Trailblazers have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Utah Tech has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 50th.

The Trailblazers score 8.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (62.0).

When Utah Tech gives up fewer than 72.9 points, it is 3-0.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Lancers allowed 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 68.7.

Cal Baptist averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Tech put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Trailblazers gave up 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (78.1).

Utah Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (35.9%).

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Cal Poly W 67-58 CBU Events Center 11/25/2023 Vanguard W 69-59 CBU Events Center 11/29/2023 @ Southern Utah W 91-66 America First Event Center 12/6/2023 Utah Tech - CBU Events Center 12/12/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena 12/16/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

