The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • The Lancers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Cal Baptist has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 43rd.
  • The Lancers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Trailblazers allow (73.1).
  • Cal Baptist is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

  • The Trailblazers have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • Utah Tech has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 50th.
  • The Trailblazers score 8.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (62.0).
  • When Utah Tech gives up fewer than 72.9 points, it is 3-0.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal Baptist put up 76.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Lancers allowed 63.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 68.7.
  • Cal Baptist averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah Tech put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Trailblazers gave up 9.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (78.1).
  • Utah Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than away (35.9%).

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Cal Poly W 67-58 CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 Vanguard W 69-59 CBU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Southern Utah W 91-66 America First Event Center
12/6/2023 Utah Tech - CBU Events Center
12/12/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/16/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Washington State L 93-53 Beasley Coliseum
11/27/2023 @ Lindenwood W 73-66 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 Utah Valley W 65-53 Burns Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
12/9/2023 Idaho - Burns Arena
12/11/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

