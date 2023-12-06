The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-9.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-9.5) 138.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Cal Baptist has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Lancers games have gone over the point total.

Utah Tech has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Trailblazers games have hit the over twice this year.

