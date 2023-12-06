Wednesday's game at CBU Events Center has the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) taking on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 75-65 victory for Cal Baptist, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 75, Utah Tech 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-9.6)

Cal Baptist (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Cal Baptist's record against the spread this season is 2-3-0, and Utah Tech's is 4-2-0. The Lancers have hit the over in two games, while Trailblazers games have gone over two times.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers average 72.9 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Cal Baptist comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It is recording 37.4 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.7 per outing.

Cal Baptist knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (102nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make at a 29.5% rate.

The Lancers rank 162nd in college basketball by averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 36th in college basketball, allowing 81.4 points per 100 possessions.

Cal Baptist loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.1 per contest to rank 231st in college basketball.

The 32.7 rebounds per game Utah Tech accumulates rank 201st in the country. Their opponents pull down 33.0.

Utah Tech knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 36.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.0%.

Utah Tech and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trailblazers commit 14.7 per game (340th in college basketball) and force 13.7 (91st in college basketball).

