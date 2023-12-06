Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (4-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.2 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|232nd
|69.4
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|273rd
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|14.7
|347th
