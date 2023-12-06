Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (4-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Hunter Goodrick: 8.2 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd 61st 33.8 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 88th 14.3 Assists 13.2 163rd 99th 11.0 Turnovers 14.7 347th

