Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (4-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.2 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Gooden: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
232nd 69.4 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
46th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd
61st 33.8 Rebounds 31.7 183rd
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
88th 14.3 Assists 13.2 163rd
99th 11.0 Turnovers 14.7 347th

