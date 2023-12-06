The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal Baptist -9.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Baptist vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Lancers are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Utah Tech has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Cal Baptist has covered less often than Utah Tech this season, tallying an ATS record of 2-3-0, as opposed to the 4-2-0 mark of Utah Tech.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 2 40% 72.9 142.9 62.0 135.1 138.3 Utah Tech 5 83.3% 70.0 142.9 73.1 135.1 144.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cal Baptist vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

The 72.9 points per game the Lancers record are the same as the Trailblazers give up.

When Cal Baptist puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Trailblazers' 70.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 62.0 the Lancers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Utah Tech is 4-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 2-3-0 1-1 2-3-0 Utah Tech 4-2-0 1-1 2-4-0

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist Utah Tech 12-5 Home Record 9-5 4-8 Away Record 3-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.