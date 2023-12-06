Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Cody Ceci going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (one shot).
- Ceci has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Ceci recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:49
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
