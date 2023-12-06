Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
Should you wager on Connor McDavid to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|5
|1
|4
|19:03
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|18:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|23:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
