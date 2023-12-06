Should you wager on Connor McDavid to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.