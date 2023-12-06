The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, are in action Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Connor McDavid vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:44 per game on the ice, is -4.

McDavid has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 20 games this season, McDavid has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

McDavid has an assist in 13 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

McDavid's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

McDavid has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 3 29 Points 7 8 Goals 2 21 Assists 5

