Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, are in action Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Connor McDavid vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Hurricanes
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McDavid Season Stats Insights
- McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:44 per game on the ice, is -4.
- McDavid has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 15 of 20 games this season, McDavid has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- McDavid has an assist in 13 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- McDavid's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- McDavid has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
McDavid Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|20
|Games
|3
|29
|Points
|7
|8
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|5
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.