Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Darnell Nurse score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Nurse's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|24:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|25:10
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
