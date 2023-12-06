The Edmonton Oilers, including Darnell Nurse, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you're considering a wager on Nurse against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Darnell Nurse vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In four of 22 games this season, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nurse has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nurse has an assist in three of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nurse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 22 Games 3 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

