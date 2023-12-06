Darnell Nurse Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers, including Darnell Nurse, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you're considering a wager on Nurse against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.
Darnell Nurse vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Nurse Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.
- In four of 22 games this season, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Nurse has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Nurse has an assist in three of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Nurse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Nurse Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|22
|Games
|3
|9
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
