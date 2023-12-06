Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 6?
Will Derek Ryan light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Ryan stats and insights
- In one of 22 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Ryan has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
