Will Derek Ryan light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

In one of 22 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Ryan has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

