For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Bouchard has accumulated two goals and 10 assists.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:32 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:30 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 23:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

