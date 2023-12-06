Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Hurricanes - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Fancy a bet on Bouchard? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evan Bouchard vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Hurricanes
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- Bouchard has averaged 22:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- Bouchard has a goal in five games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Bouchard has a point in 17 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.
- Bouchard has an assist in 13 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- There is a 51.2% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|22
|Games
|3
|22
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.