The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Fancy a bet on Bouchard? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard has averaged 22:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Bouchard has a goal in five games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bouchard has a point in 17 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Bouchard has an assist in 13 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

There is a 51.2% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 22 Games 3 22 Points 2 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

