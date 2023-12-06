When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Evander Kane score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In nine of 22 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Kane's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

