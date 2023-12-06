Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kane's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

Kane has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in 12 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Kane has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 22 Games 2 19 Points 1 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

