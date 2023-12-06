The NJIT Highlanders (1-6) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fordham vs. NJIT Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fordham Stats Insights

  • The Rams make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Fordham has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.
  • The Rams record 5.8 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Highlanders allow (79.4).
  • Fordham is 2-1 when scoring more than 79.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NJIT Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, NJIT has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 274th.
  • The Highlanders put up an average of 64.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • When NJIT gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 1-2.

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Fordham averaged 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than it did away from home (68.5).
  • The Rams allowed 65.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 in away games.
  • Fordham sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).

NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NJIT put up more points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (66.2) last season.
  • At home, the Highlanders conceded 66.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.8.
  • Beyond the arc, NJIT drained more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Manhattan W 93-61 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 80-52 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Tulane L 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 NJIT - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/10/2023 North Texas - Barclays Center
12/16/2023 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Wagner L 64-51 Spiro Sports Center
11/29/2023 @ George Mason L 86-68 EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson L 71-68 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Niagara - Gallagher Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.