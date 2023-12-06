The NJIT Highlanders (1-6) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fordham vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fordham Stats Insights

The Rams make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Fordham has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.

The Rams record 5.8 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Highlanders allow (79.4).

Fordham is 2-1 when scoring more than 79.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NJIT Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, NJIT has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 274th.

The Highlanders put up an average of 64.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Rams give up to opponents.

When NJIT gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 1-2.

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Fordham averaged 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than it did away from home (68.5).

The Rams allowed 65.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 in away games.

Fordham sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).

NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT put up more points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (66.2) last season.

At home, the Highlanders conceded 66.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.8.

Beyond the arc, NJIT drained more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 Manhattan W 93-61 Rose Hill Gymnasium 11/30/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 80-52 Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/3/2023 Tulane L 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/6/2023 NJIT - Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/10/2023 North Texas - Barclays Center 12/16/2023 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

NJIT Upcoming Schedule