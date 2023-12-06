How to Watch Fordham vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NJIT Highlanders (1-6) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Fordham vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham Stats Insights
- The Rams make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Fordham has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 85th.
- The Rams record 5.8 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Highlanders allow (79.4).
- Fordham is 2-1 when scoring more than 79.4 points.
NJIT Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, NJIT has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 274th.
- The Highlanders put up an average of 64.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Rams give up to opponents.
- When NJIT gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 1-2.
Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Fordham averaged 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than it did away from home (68.5).
- The Rams allowed 65.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 in away games.
- Fordham sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 30% three-point percentage).
NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NJIT put up more points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (66.2) last season.
- At home, the Highlanders conceded 66.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.8.
- Beyond the arc, NJIT drained more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (35.3%).
Fordham Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Manhattan
|W 93-61
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 80-52
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Tulane
|L 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
NJIT Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Wagner
|L 64-51
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 86-68
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 71-68
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
