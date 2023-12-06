Wednesday's contest between the Fordham Rams (4-4) and NJIT Highlanders (1-6) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 81-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fordham, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Fordham vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Fordham vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 81, NJIT 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Fordham vs. NJIT

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-18.8)

Fordham (-18.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Fordham has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while NJIT is 2-5-0. The Rams have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (215th in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

Fordham wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6 per outing.

Fordham connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (4.6). It is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc (289th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.4%.

The Rams score 88.8 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball), while allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Fordham has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 16.5 it forces on average (16th in college basketball).

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 64.1 points per game (340th in college basketball) while giving up 79.4 per outing (330th in college basketball). They have a -107 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

The 30.1 rebounds per game NJIT accumulates rank 299th in the nation, 8.9 fewer than the 39.0 its opponents pull down.

NJIT makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

NJIT has committed 2.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (302nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (283rd in college basketball).

