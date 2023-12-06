Fordham vs. NJIT December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (2-3) will play the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Fordham vs. NJIT Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Fordham Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Japhet Medor: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Gray: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fordham vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.