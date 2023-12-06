The Fordham Rams (2-3) will play the NJIT Highlanders (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Fordham vs. NJIT Game Information

Fordham Players to Watch

Japhet Medor: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Joshua Rivera: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Abdou Tsimbila: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK

Antrell Charlton: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Elijah Gray: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fordham vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 66.9 300th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 31.4 201st 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 204th 12.7 Assists 11.2 319th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.4 40th

