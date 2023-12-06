The NJIT Highlanders (1-6) are heavy underdogs (by 16 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Fordham Rams (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 142.

Fordham vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fordham -16 142

Fordham vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats

The Rams have gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.

NJIT has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Fordham has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark from NJIT.

Fordham vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142 % of Games Over 142 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 4 50% 73.6 137.7 68.3 147.7 142.6 NJIT 4 57.1% 64.1 137.7 79.4 147.7 139.1

Additional Fordham vs NJIT Insights & Trends

The 73.6 points per game the Rams put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Highlanders allow (79.4).

Fordham is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 79.4 points.

The Highlanders average just 4.2 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Rams allow (68.3).

When it scores more than 68.3 points, NJIT is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Fordham vs. NJIT Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 3-5-0 0-0 5-3-0 NJIT 2-5-0 1-1 4-3-0

Fordham vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham NJIT 18-2 Home Record 5-8 6-5 Away Record 2-15 13-6-1 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 12-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

