The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • This season, Green Bay has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 234th.
  • The Phoenix put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69 the Cougars allow.
  • Green Bay is 2-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Green Bay scored 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 57.6.
  • The Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
  • At home, Green Bay made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas W 64-51 Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 75-71 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee W 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois - Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

