The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Green Bay has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 234th.

The Phoenix put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69 the Cougars allow.

Green Bay is 2-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Green Bay scored 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 57.6.

The Phoenix allowed fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

At home, Green Bay made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule