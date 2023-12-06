Wednesday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) squaring off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-1.6)

Green Bay (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 130.8

Both SIU-Edwardsville and Green Bay are 5-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cougars are 3-4-0 and the Phoenix are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a -14 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game, 348th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball.

Green Bay wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 32.3 rebounds per game, 226th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.6.

Green Bay hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Green Bay loses the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 12.6 (231st in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.3.

