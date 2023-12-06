The Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois Fighting Illini square off for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include Horizon squads.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Bellarmine Knights 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Akron Zips at Youngstown State Penguins 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Niagara Purple Eagles at Cleveland State Vikings 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) IUPUI Jaguars at Evansville Purple Aces 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Kentucky Norse at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!