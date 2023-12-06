Will James Hamblin score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

