The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 123-117 win over the Hornets, Towns put up 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at Towns' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.2 24.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 8.7 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.8 PRA -- 34.3 37.3 PR -- 31.2 33.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Spurs

Towns has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Spurs are 28th in the league, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 29 12 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.