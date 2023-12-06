The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) will look to halt a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle Stats Insights

This season, the Explorers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.

La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Greyhounds are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 288th.

The Explorers put up just two more points per game (79.1) than the Greyhounds allow (77.1).

When La Salle puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

The Greyhounds are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola (MD) is 0-2 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Explorers are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 281st.

The Greyhounds' 67.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 78.1 the Explorers allow.

Loyola (MD) has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, La Salle put up 2.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than in away games (71.6).

The Explorers allowed 70.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.2).

La Salle drained 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola (MD) averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.

The Greyhounds gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

Beyond the arc, Loyola (MD) made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Coppin State W 81-62 Tom Gola Arena 11/29/2023 @ Temple L 106-99 Liacouras Center 12/2/2023 Pennsylvania W 93-92 Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena 12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center 12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule