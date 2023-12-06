How to Watch La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) will look to halt a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle Stats Insights
- This season, the Explorers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.
- La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Greyhounds are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 288th.
- The Explorers put up just two more points per game (79.1) than the Greyhounds allow (77.1).
- When La Salle puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 4-1.
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- The Greyhounds are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
- Loyola (MD) is 0-2 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Explorers are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 281st.
- The Greyhounds' 67.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 78.1 the Explorers allow.
- Loyola (MD) has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.
La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, La Salle put up 2.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than in away games (71.6).
- The Explorers allowed 70.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.2).
- La Salle drained 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola (MD) averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.
- The Greyhounds gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
- Beyond the arc, Loyola (MD) made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Coppin State
|W 81-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Temple
|L 106-99
|Liacouras Center
|12/2/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 93-92
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Delaware State
|L 79-73
|Reitz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
