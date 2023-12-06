The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) will look to halt a six-game losing stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
La Salle Stats Insights

  • This season, the Explorers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.
  • La Salle is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Greyhounds are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Explorers sit at 288th.
  • The Explorers put up just two more points per game (79.1) than the Greyhounds allow (77.1).
  • When La Salle puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 4-1.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • The Greyhounds are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.4% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Loyola (MD) is 0-2 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Explorers are the rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 281st.
  • The Greyhounds' 67.1 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 78.1 the Explorers allow.
  • Loyola (MD) has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, La Salle put up 2.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than in away games (71.6).
  • The Explorers allowed 70.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.2).
  • La Salle drained 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer threes and 3.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.7, 36.6%).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola (MD) averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.
  • The Greyhounds gave up 70.7 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
  • Beyond the arc, Loyola (MD) made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Coppin State W 81-62 Tom Gola Arena
11/29/2023 @ Temple L 106-99 Liacouras Center
12/2/2023 Pennsylvania W 93-92 Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri L 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/29/2023 @ Columbia L 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Delaware State L 79-73 Reitz Arena
12/6/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Reitz Arena
12/16/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

