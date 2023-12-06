The La Salle Explorers (6-2) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) matchup in this article.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total La Salle Moneyline Loyola (MD) Moneyline BetMGM La Salle (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends

La Salle is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Explorers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Greyhounds' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

