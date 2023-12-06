Wednesday's game between the La Salle Explorers (6-2) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) at Tom Gola Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-68 and heavily favors La Salle to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 83, Loyola (MD) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-15.6)

La Salle (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Both La Salle and Loyola (MD) are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Explorers and the Greyhounds are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 79.1 points per game (94th in college basketball) and allowing 78.1 (319th in college basketball).

La Salle loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. it collects 30.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 286th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.1 per contest.

La Salle makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Explorers rank 115th in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 304th in college basketball, allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions.

La Salle and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Explorers commit 10.1 per game (60th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (274th in college basketball play).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per contest (305th in college basketball).

The 31.6 rebounds per game Loyola (MD) accumulates rank 250th in the country, 3.5 fewer than the 35.1 its opponents record.

Loyola (MD) hits 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (141st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

Loyola (MD) loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 14.5 (333rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

