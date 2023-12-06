La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (4-1) will meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other La Salle Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Brantley: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brickus: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gill: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shepherd: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|237th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|67.4
|294th
|228th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|313th
|358th
|25.0
|Rebounds
|32.2
|238th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|297th
|198th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|162nd
|140th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.4
|233rd
|22nd
|8.4
|Turnovers
|13.8
|286th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.