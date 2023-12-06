The La Salle Explorers (4-1) will meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Anwar Gill: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 237th 72.0 Points Scored 67.4 294th 228th 73.0 Points Allowed 78.2 313th 358th 25.0 Rebounds 32.2 238th 359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.4 297th 198th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 162nd 140th 14.2 Assists 12.4 233rd 22nd 8.4 Turnovers 13.8 286th

