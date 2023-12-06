The La Salle Explorers (4-1) will meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Khalil Brantley: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Anwar Gill: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Daeshon Shepherd: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Rokas Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank
237th 72.0 Points Scored 67.4 294th
228th 73.0 Points Allowed 78.2 313th
358th 25.0 Rebounds 32.2 238th
359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.4 297th
198th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 162nd
140th 14.2 Assists 12.4 233rd
22nd 8.4 Turnovers 13.8 286th

