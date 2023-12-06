The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the La Salle Explorers (6-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under La Salle -10.5 143.5

La Salle vs Loyola (MD) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Explorers have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

La Salle has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Explorers have a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Loyola (MD) is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Greyhounds have been listed as an underdog of +475 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Loyola (MD) has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 4 57.1% 79.1 146.2 78.1 155.2 139.8 Loyola (MD) 5 71.4% 67.1 146.2 77.1 155.2 142.4

Additional La Salle vs Loyola (MD) Insights & Trends

The Explorers score 79.1 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 77.1 the Greyhounds allow.

When La Salle puts up more than 77.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Greyhounds score an average of 67.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.1 the Explorers give up to opponents.

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 3-4-0 1-2 5-2-0 Loyola (MD) 3-4-0 3-0 5-2-0

La Salle vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Loyola (MD) 8-8 Home Record 9-6 5-8 Away Record 3-13 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

